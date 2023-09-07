Club history on the line as final football draws near

The stakes were high for the third and final derby of the season between U14 Glory and U14 Wyverns. With school bragging rights on the line Wyverns came in hungry to finally claim a victory. Despite having no subs and their star goalie off with injury they rallied, landing first goal early in the game. It's always a pretty intense and physical game when these two teams meet, and this week was no exception. Glory had a chance from a corner, but couldn't convert. Oliver L came off with an injury a few minutes before half time, but when the whistle blew, Wyverns were up 1-0. The second half saw Wyverns score again. Poom had another shot from a distance, that sailed over the Glory defenders and went in. But the tables were about to turn with Mark slipping a penalty shot into the back of the net. Not long after, Stirling came off injured after a tackle, leaving Wyverns with 9 players. Jarrah pulled up Stirling's socks and got in goals, and for someone who could barely walk, did an amazing job. Some welcome comic relief cut the tension when a Wyverns player shot clear over the goals, landing the ball with precision in a wheelie bin behind the net. This elicited a crowd response of World cup proportions. With 10 seconds remaining, a perfectly placed corner shot from Archie saw Yas taking the final goal of the match resulting in a 2-2 tie. Glory PODs were Archie and Yas, thanks to Squid Lips. Wyverns were doing all they could to shut Glory down. William was working hard to keep Archie at bay, Jack was running down the ball and everyone was taking the Glory on and not getting shoved off the ball. The last few minutes felt like hours and I thought we had got over the line this time, but with seconds to go, a corner was called giving Glory a goal to even the score at 2-2. Wyverns PODs went to Matty and Poom.