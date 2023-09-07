Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Refugee welcome plan moves into next phase

Updated September 7 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Moviegoers dined in support of Margaret River Welcome, the local Community Supporter Group that will welcome a refugee family in 2024. Pictures supplied.
Following another successful fundraising event Margaret River Welcome, the local registered Community Supporter Group, is on track to welcome a refugee family to Margaret River in early 2024.

Local News

