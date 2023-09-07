Refugee welcome plan moves into next phase

Following another successful fundraising event Margaret River Welcome, the local registered Community Supporter Group, is on track to welcome a refugee family to Margaret River in early 2024.
At a recent meal and movie fundraiser at Margaret River Heart, attendees enjoyed a hearty soup, glass of wine and the new release movie 'The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry'.
"We are grateful for the support Arts Margaret River, Cape Mentelle, Henry McHohnen and Rosily Estate extended our fundraiser, and are excited to now be moving into the matching phase," Suzanne Hicks of Margaret River Welcome said.
"This is where the family will be determined from those who are already identified by UNHCR as urgent cases for resettlement. We do not know yet which country they will come from."
Once the family has been identified, the group's preparations will ramp up.
"In this next stage, we will begin to have more regular contact with members of our supporter group, as we can work out the specific assistance and supports that will be needed," Suzanne said.
While over 100 people have already pledged their support for the project, anyone who is interested is invited to add their name to the email list of supporters by sending details to mrwelcomecsg@gmail.com
In the meantime, planning is underway for the next social gathering (a short film and discussion night), as well as for the next fundraiser, a quiz night in November.
For more information on the Federal government's refugee settlement program, visit refugeesponsorship.org.au.
