Judges applaud local wine

Judges from the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) landed in the region last week to soak up the best of Margaret River wine, along with enjoying some of the best food, sights and sounds on offer.
More than 230 medals were awarded from over 260 entries, which Margaret River Wine Association chief executive Amanda Whiteland said was "an incredible strike rate".
"We were a bit nervous as we knew judges were coming with high expectations, but we were so pleased with the week," she said.
"The quality of the wines that the judges tasted both in judging and during the week, and the medal strike rate achieved, even exceed their expectations."
Margaret River's 'hero' varieties - Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay - were the top performers throughout judging. Of the 24 golds awarded, 11 were awarded to Chardonnays and 10 to Cabernet Sauvignons.
"There's a range of styles in the Cabernet from 2021 and 2022, with some on the more commercial end of the spectrum, with glossy oak and polished pastille fruit, and some wines where the briny, savoury influence creates delicious complexity," judges said.
"We found high quality and high scores in both camps and a place for both in the global market."
Cape Naturaliste Vineyard's Torpedo Rocks Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 earned a score of 97 points, judges describing it as "superb".
The 2022 Chardonnay vintage was proclaimed "stellar", with Stella Bella Wines Luminosa 2022 earning 97 points. Cherubino also enjoyed impressive results, receiving four gold medals for their Chardonnay wines.
To see full results, visit margaretriver.wine
