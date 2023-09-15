Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Judges applaud local wine

By Nicky Lefebvre
September 15 2023 - 11:40am
Judges from the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) landed in the region last week to soak up the best of Margaret River wine, along with enjoying some of the best food, sights and sounds on offer.

