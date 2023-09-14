Gracetown grommets gearing up for comp

The highly anticipated Think Mental Health Gracetown Grommets Junior Surfing contest lands in the region this weekend, with local surfers and visiting competitors gearing up to tackle the waves off Cowaramup Bay.
A Cowaramup Bay Boardriders spokesperson said they were excited to be hosting the event, now in its 27th year.
"The annual contest is held in recognition of the tragic 1996 Gracetown cliff collapse in which nine people died during a school surfing competition.
"The event brings together young surfers from the Capes region and metropolitan areas and provides a platform for budding surfers to compete in a supportive and friendly environment.
"As they carve their way through the waves, these young athletes not only showcase their physical skills but also build camaraderie, sportsmanship, and a deep connection to the ocean.
"We encourage all surfing fans and families to come down to show their support for these up and coming surfing stars. There will be a food tent and plenty of surfing action in the water."
Cowaramup Bay Boardriders extended their gratitude to Healthways and the Shire of Augusta Margaret River for their generous grant donations, and to numerous local businesses which assist in running the event.
The Gracetown Grommets Junior Surfing event will take place on the most suitable single day of either Saturday 16th or Sunday 17th September.
It is expected to run at either Huzzas or South Point in Cowaramup Bay.
