Young gymnast takes big leap into competition

A young Margaret River gymnast has her sights set on a bright Olympic career, and at just 11 years of age, is well on her way to achieving her goal.
Estella George is a State level 6 gymnast who won the 2023 Go For 2&5 Regional Championships and was selected to represent WA at South Australia's Bingham Cup for her second year, having travelled to Darwin last year for the competition.
Estella also won Gold at the recent Great Southern Challenge in Denmark where she competed against national level gymnasts from all over Australia and came away with an individual bronze (floor) and team bronze (parallel bars & floor).
The opportunity to travel to Adelaide was possible thanks to the generosity of the Margaret River Lions Club and support from the community to run a fundraising raffle.
Estella's family said they were grateful to Linda Dreaver, Head Coach and owner of Horizon Gymnastics Club for sharing a balanced and holistic approach to the sport.
"It's really a credit to Horizons philosophy that Estella can do something she loves so much, and successfully compete at this level, while training under half of the hours that many young athletes in this level of the sport do.
"We appreciate the grit, determination, perseverance and dedication that gets practiced at gym and translated into other areas of life!"
Do you know a young local doing great things in their chosen sport? Let us know via journalist@margaretrivermail.com.au
