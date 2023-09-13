Songtress selects Margaret River for national tour

Award winning Australian singer songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke is set to take to the stage at Margaret River HEART in 2024 on her Catching Diamonds national regional tour, one of just two WA dates on the list.
Landing at the local venue in March next year, Miller-Heidke will hit the road to play in theatres and regional centres across the country.
"Playing live has always been at the heart of what I do - I live for it," she said.
"I can't wait to get back to some places I haven't been in ages, and some I've never been to, and connect with my amazing audiences across Australia."
Arts Margaret River's Christopher Young said even though the show was months away, tickets had already begun to move.
"The bendy poles from Eurovision will be there emotionally, but not physically.
"Kate will be playing her greatest hits and most beloved pop songs, as well as performing tracks from her original musicals 'Muriel's Wedding the Musical' and the new 'Bananaland', some unexpected covers, taking requests, and telling stories from across her varied career.
"Excitingly, she'll also be debuting new material from her forthcoming sixth studio album, which will dive deep into the genre of 'gothic folk'.
"This is a special opportunity to see Kate in intimate, stripped-back mode, accompanied by her long-term collaborator Keir Nuttall on guitar."
Kate Miller-Heidke will play Margaret River HEART on March 1, 2024. Tickets and further details at www.artsmargaretriver.com
