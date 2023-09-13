Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Songtress selects Margaret River for national tour

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:14am
Kate Miller-Heidke will play Margaret River HEART on March 1, 2024.
Award winning Australian singer songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke is set to take to the stage at Margaret River HEART in 2024 on her Catching Diamonds national regional tour, one of just two WA dates on the list.

Local News

