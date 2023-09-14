Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Key sites under protection

September 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Students Ned Crabtree, 9, and Zac Reid, 9, checking the progress of a native flame pea planted by previous years' students along the Merchant Street creek, which links directly to the Margaret River. Previously, there was only peppermint trees here with no understory.
Just a few years ago this section of the Margaret River foreshore was just grass and weeds - but thanks to local school students it is now packed with native plants and becoming a forest with habitat for wildlife.

Local News

