The Voice: Leaders speak at HEART session

By Nicky Lefebvre
September 13 2023 - 12:07pm
The Margaret River HEART welcomed more than 300 locals and visitors keen to hear from indigenous leaders Prof. Marcia Langton OA and Hon Ken Wyatt ahead of The Voice referendum on October 14.

