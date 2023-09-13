The Voice: Leaders speak at HEART session

The Margaret River HEART welcomed more than 300 locals and visitors keen to hear from indigenous leaders Prof. Marcia Langton OA and Hon Ken Wyatt ahead of The Voice referendum on October 14.
Amnesty Margaret River hosted the forum, and spokesperson Pauline McLeod said the crowd was enthusiastic and energised.
"Ken and Marcia respectfully shared their deep knowledge of the history of the Voice and their long-term commitment to closing the gap.
"Both Marcia and Ken drew on their experience from working with successive governments over decades to answer questions from the crowd at the Q&A.
"A large crowd stayed on after the Forum to enjoy a very relaxed country-style afternoon tea at the footy club and to have a yarn."
