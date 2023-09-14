Junior football final forced into overtime

From the first bounce the Augusta Margaret River U13s Red team came out hard, but the U13 Blues held them at bay with one goal lead at the end of the first quarter.
Rain then slowed everything down for the second and Red were shut down further by the Blues sound defence lead by Lenox Hayward, Alby Caley, Rylan Vincent, Cahn Sheridan.
Harvey McGovern caused consistent rebounding on Blues attacks with Red lining things up neatly in the fourth.
Blues came back in the last half of the final term, Riley Dodd playing his strongest game of the season.
Then when Digby Bucat's last minute shot at goal was thwarted by the fingertips of Will Teasdale, the game was a draw and sent into overtime.
It was spine tingling.
The coaches found themselves in a new situation and everyone in the crowd was on tenterhooks.
Into overtime, and the Blues kicked two goals in quick succession from Ryder Barton and a rolling snap from the pocket by Josh Wynd.
Red held up the fight with a goal by Xavier Notte closing the score to 8 points the difference with a minute and a half left until the siren.
Red made a final challenge but the Blues held on to victory.
Captain of the Blues Cassidy Barr was awarded the Brett Robins Medal for Best on Ground Grand Final 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.