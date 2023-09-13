Yallingup too good as Margies comes in third again

Yallingup Boardriders Club claimed an impressive win in the opening event of the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle (ABB) over the weekend.
The club's second win in as many years confirmed their position into the ABB Grand Final, set to be held in Burleigh Heads in 2024.
The ABB 'tag team' format sees clubs nominate two Open Males, one Open Female, one Over-35 Master (male or female) and one Under-18 junior (male or female) to compete, with each surfer's best score added together for a team total.
Yallingup's Duke Nagtzaam, Josh Cattlin, Otis North, Emma Cattlin and Richard Sills defeated Trigg Point, Margaret River and Trigg Junior in an exciting final battle, which saw Yallingup finish just 0.25 ahead of Trigg Point, with a combined total of 31.91.
"It's amazing to go back-to-back and it's been a really exciting day from start to finish," said club stalwart Paul 'Antman' Paterson.
...we're hungry to mix it up with the best clubs in the country and think we could do some damage over there.- Jerome Forrest
"This is the same team who won last year and we can't wait to get back over to the Grand Final and fly the flag for our town and for WA."
Trigg Point Boardriders also qualified for the Grand Final on the strength of their second place finish, while the Margaret River team managed third place, despite boasting solid surfing from Andrew Sheridan, Jerome Forrest, Cyrus Cox, Mia McCarthy and Macklin Flynn.
"We'll definitely be applying for a wildcard position for the Grand Final," said club president Jerome Forrest after the team's second consecutive year in third spot.
"We haven't made it over East in a few years but we're hungry to mix it up with the best clubs in the country and think we could do some damage over there."
Trigg Junior Boardriders Club performed strongly to finish in fourth place, reaching their first ever ABB final.
Albany Boardriders Club finished fifth place in their maiden ABB and will be a club to watch into the future.
Their team of Tyce Shepherd, Zen Shepherd, Dan Bolt, Noah Madaffari and Lily Kuret all surfed well and are keen to come back bigger and better in 2024.
"We've got a bit of work to do before next year, but we're excited to be here and mix it up with all these amazing clubs," said Albany's Dan Bolt.
"Surfing is an individual sport, so when you get the chance to compete as part of a team it creates an exciting wave of support and camaraderie that is very special and unique," said Surfing WA events manager Justin Majeks.
"I congratulate Yallingup and Trigg Point for qualifying for the Grand Final in QLD in 2024 and I'm sure they'll do WA proud."
