Community invited to Montessori School 30th birthday bash

September 14 2023 - 4:24pm
Ex-student Dane Gaunt with sons Ezra and Arlo, Sue Gaunt (founder and current teacher), Education Assistant Corinna Iddon, School Principal Lisa Fenton and ex-student and current teacher, Jordan Bernhardt with her baby Juniper.
Families, staff and students at Margaret River Montessori School (MRMS) are preparing to celebrate a huge milestone with the school's 30th birthday coming up on Saturday, October 23.

