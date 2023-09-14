Community invited to Montessori School 30th birthday bash

Families, staff and students at Margaret River Montessori School (MRMS) are preparing to celebrate a huge milestone with the school's 30th birthday coming up on Saturday, October 23.
The school was founded in 1993 by Sue Gaunt and Di Littlewood, and has since grown to include a secondary education program, a thriving wetlands restoration project, nature play facilities and other Montessori-based programs.
"As teachers and mothers of young children at the time, we shared a vision of a school that would nurture the emotional, psychological and academic development of children in a stimulating and child friendly environment," Sue said.
"I am really looking forward to our school alumni stepping back on 'home ground' and seeing new and old faces who have meant to much to our school throughout the years will be really special."
The daytime celebration will be held at the school from 12:00 noon to 3:00pm and will include free family fun for the school and the wider community, with food stalls, activities and games, school band and choir performances, classroom and grounds tours, and a trip down memory lane with historical photo displays and presentations.
In the evening, a special event at The River Hotel will host 'grown ups' for canapes and special live music performances from some friendly faces, who may be familiar to those who attended the school.
MRMS Principal Lisa Fenton said the invitation was open to the entire community, including new and old students, staff, parents and families.
"As a school, we have and continue to grow in so many ways," she said.
"This year has seen the addition of our high school Adolescent Program, as well the expansion of our current buildings to accommodate our growing community.
"The Open Day will be a wonderful chance for the existing and wider community to see what Margaret River Montessori has on offer and take a glimpse into our unique classrooms, facilities all while enjoying fun, food and entertainment."
The MRMS 30th Open Day will be held on Saturday October 23 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm.
The evening River Hotel celebration will kick off at 6pm. Tickets on sale via events.humanitix.com/mrms-30th-year-celebration.
