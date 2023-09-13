Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River SES team brings honour home

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
SES Team Achievement Award winners SW-LSW Vertical Rescue Team - Petrina Yates, Adrian Yates, David Hull , Colin Keys, Kim Perks and Suzie Pearce
SES Team Achievement Award winners SW-LSW Vertical Rescue Team - Petrina Yates, Adrian Yates, David Hull , Colin Keys, Kim Perks and Suzie Pearce

Volunteers who helped a group of school students stranded in a cave near Margaret River earlier this year have been recognised at the Western Australia Fire and Emergency Services (WAFES) Awards.

