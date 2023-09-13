Margaret River SES team brings honour home

Volunteers who helped a group of school students stranded in a cave near Margaret River earlier this year have been recognised at the Western Australia Fire and Emergency Services (WAFES) Awards.
The South West Vertical Rescue Team was handed the Team Achievement Award at a gala event to recognise individual and group efforts, with a number of partner agencies making mention of their professionalism and empathy during the tragic event.
A 53-year-old abseiling instructor died after he fell to the bottom of Brides Cave in Boranup on March 16, while leading a group of students and teachers from Newman College.
Two rescuers abseiled into the cave to help the man who had fallen 40 metres, but sadly he could not be revived by first responders.
Other members of the specialised rescue team quickly sprang into action to escort people back to safety, in wet and slippery conditions.
"These incredible volunteers help keep communities safe and respond to emergencies such as cyclones, storms, land rescues and floods," Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm AFSM said.
"Over the last financial year, SES volunteers attended 2691 incidents and requests for assistance and volunteered 25,846 hours of their time," he said.
"These awards are a chance to pause and extend our gratitude to volunteers who put their own lives on hold to help others during a crisis."
