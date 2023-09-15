Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Uncovering the history of Australian aviation

September 15 2023 - 12:14pm
Bill Bunbury presents 'Australian Aviation History' with the Margaret River U3A starting on 17 October. You can enrol online at u3amr.org.au/members
A new course presented by well-known author Bill Bunbury for the Margaret River U3A will cover not only how aeroplanes fly, but those who flew them, their passengers and crew, and how aviation affected immigration and communication across Australia.

