Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Young environmental advocates step up | Our Patch

September 21 2023 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruben Murray & Jack Bowdell (Cowaramup Primary) with nesting box. Picture: Trevor Paddenburg
Ruben Murray & Jack Bowdell (Cowaramup Primary) with nesting box. Picture: Trevor Paddenburg

Saving a critically endangered frog, reducing the impacts of pets and replanting habitat for native bandicoots are just a few of the incredible ways Margaret River region students are connecting, respecting and acting for the environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.