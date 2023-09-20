Another big win for the mighty AMRzons

It was another bumper year for the players and supporters of the AMRzons football team, which raised an impressive $23,298.79 as part of their annual fundraiser for local cancer charity River Angels.
Player and fundraising coordinator Jesse Pateman said the team presented the cheque to River Angels' Lynda Donovan at the football club last week.
"Lynda was very grateful and made a lovely speech about how important this money is to River Angels, as it means they can offer so many services to people going through cancer," she said.
"The AMRzons would love to thank our entire community for helping us make this possible."
Along with the guidance and support of new coach, Beau Cawse, the AMRzons had a fantastic game last Friday night against the Margaret River Masters team.
"It was a close one but the AMRzons held the lead until the end, another victory for the girls," Jesse said. "The Monster Raffle was drawn after the game with much excitement and then the DJ put on great tunes and everyone danced the night away."
Sandie Fletcher took out first prize in the annual Monster Raffle, which features hundreds of prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.
Results: Amber Johnstone (2nd), G. Haynes (3rd), Kieran Weir (4th), Steph Kennaugh (5th), Marie-Louise Barnes (6th), Andre Botha (7th), Jan Evans (8th).
