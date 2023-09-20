Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Another big win for the mighty AMRzons

Nicky Lefebvre
September 20 2023 - 2:32pm
It was another bumper year for the players and supporters of the AMRzons football team, which raised an impressive $23,298.79 as part of their annual fundraiser for local cancer charity River Angels.

