Kids get crafty with cardboard for DIY Games Arcade

Over $150 dollars was raised by Margaret River Independent School Year 3 students when they staged their own home-made 'Games Arcade' made almost entirely of recycled cardboard.
The money will go towards purchasing a new sign for the school's Nyindamurra Nature Trail showcasing the native plant, Emu Plum.
The students were inspired to take up the challenge after watching the short film "Caine's Arcade".
The project helped students apply core principles of STEM learning including- problem based learning, developing higher order thinking, collaborative learning and reflective practice.
STEM is a critical learning area for students aimed at developing the ability to solve open-ended, real-world problems.
