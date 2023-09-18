Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Kids get crafty with cardboard for DIY Games Arcade

Updated September 18 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:30pm
Yr 3 student Zephyr Thomson get some help with his arcade game from MRIS parent Aimee lnglois.
Over $150 dollars was raised by Margaret River Independent School Year 3 students when they staged their own home-made 'Games Arcade' made almost entirely of recycled cardboard.

