Young stars shine in Margaret River netball finals | Photos

The Margaret River Netball Association season has come to an end with the Finals held last Saturday for the Division 2 12 and Under teams and on Wednesday with the Division 1 12 and Under teams, the 14 and Under teams and the 18 and Under teams.
It was a hard-fought final on Saturday between the Swifts and the Vixens, where scores were level at half time.
Cinta Frood worked hard in defence, shutting down the attack of the Swifts with Charlotte Healy consistently putting in goals for the Vixens.
Pippa Jakovich and Luca Jacobs were consistent in attack, keeping up with the Vixens. Half time saw a switch for the Swifts with Luana Schelfhout moving to defence. This stopped the Vixens run with the Swifts winning the final 21 to 10.
Most Valuable player for the match was Cinta Frood from Vixens.
The Association Fairest and Best for the season was Pippa Jakovich (Swifts) and Runner Up Fairest and Best was Charlotte Healy (Vixens).
The Division 1 12 and Under final was the first in a series of 3 finals on Wednesday evening.
Coming off a loss to the Lightning in the Preliminary Final, the Fever had to beat the Diamonds in the Elimination Final to make it to the Grand Final, playing the Lightning again for a rematch.
Unfortunately, a few key players were missing from the Lightning, but with just 7 players, the Lightning fought hard.
Sienna Bateman ran hard in attack for the Lightning with Eva Cassidy supporting in the Goal Shooter role.
Rosie Kelly was everywhere for the Fever matched up against Millie Harper in the Centre position.
Tully Evans and Lola Young worked magnificently together, putting the Fever in a strong position by half time, putting away 21 goals by half time.
In the second half, Kesava Herrmann and Annaliese Wylie shut down the Lightning attack allowing Fever to win 45 to 23.
Tully Evans was named Player of the Match from the Fever. Tully also won the Association Fairest and Best for the season and Fairest and Best for the Fever team.
Millie Butcher (Firebirds) was Runner Up Fairest and Best.
Following the excitement of the Fever and Lightning match, the 14 and Under final was set to be similar, with both Fever and Lightning teams also making this final.
The Lightning started strong, taking a good lead in the first quarter with Melanie Anderson in the Attack position, but the Fever came back hard thanks to the work of Freya Campbell through the mid-court.
Despite the Lightning dominating most of the game, the work of Freya set up Amika Gobregts and Adele Robb to steal the game 46 to 43.
Freya Campbell was named Most Valuable player for the match.
Eloise Ride (Swifts) was the Association Fairest and Best with Freya Campbell (Fever) the Runner Up.
The final game of the night was the 18 and Under Grand Final between the Magpies and the Lightning.
The Lightning players started well, putting on a clinical attack with Sophia Bate-Henry and Monique Piper in the shooting positions.
Lottie Wood dominated in defence for the Lightning, making it difficult for Blossom Kiernan and Mary McGovern to score.
The combined efforts of Hayley Harrison and Clare Whitehouse weren't enough to get the Magpies back in the game, with the Lightning running away with the win 43 to 28.
Lottie Wood was named Most Valuable player for the match. Blossom Kiernan (Magpies) was the Association Fairest and Best with Sophia Bate-Henry (Thunderbirds) the Runner Up.
The Margaret River Netball Association umpires have also done an amazing job, with Kasey Walton recognised with the Most Valuable Umpire award and Scarlett Wenman as the Most Improved Umpire award.
Congratulations to both these umpires for their dedication and commitment to Margaret River netball.
Eloise Jarvis, the Umpire Coordinator, was awarded 'The Spirit of Netball' shield.
A huge thank you to all the Coaches and Managers who helped over the course of the season.
The Association AGM will be held at The River Hotel on Thursday 12 October at 6:00pm for anyone interested in helping out with the Association in 2024.
Registrations will open for the 2024 season in March next year.
