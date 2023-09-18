Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Community steps out to support 'Yes' vote in Margaret River | Photos

Updated September 18 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large crowd of locals and visitors to the town of Margaret River stepped out on Sunday for a march down the town's Main Street in support of the 'Yes' vote on the Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.