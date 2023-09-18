Community steps out to support 'Yes' vote in Margaret River | Photos

A large crowd of locals and visitors to the town of Margaret River stepped out on Sunday for a march down the town's Main Street in support of the 'Yes' vote on the Voice to Parliament referendum.
People of all ages joined the Walk For Yes from Reuther Park to the Margaret River Visitor Centre, chanting messages of support and waving flags and signs.
Local Yes23 coordinator, Sarah Flynn, said she was overwhelmed by the response from the community.
"I was overcome with pride and joy at the turnout," she said.
"What an amazing community we live in."
Wadandi elders Wayne and Toni Webb led the parade while son Zac Webb welcomed walkers on Country.
Amnesty Margaret River spokesperson Pauline McLeod said organisers counted more than 300 people taking part, a record for such a rally.
A Swim Out For Yes will also take place at Gnarabup this Sunday, September 24 from 8:30am to 9:30am.
Ms Flynn invited the community to join the swim.
"Anyone who would like to swim out in solidarity for YES will be able to do so," she said.
"It won't be a long swim, just a chat and a dip - suitable for all ages!
"This is a great way to meet other volunteers and engage with voters in a very relaxed setting."
