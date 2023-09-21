Best of South West business awarded | Photos

The best and brightest of the region's business community came together last week to celebrate a year of growth and success, and to honour outstanding achievements at the 2023 Margaret River Region Business Awards.
Hosted by the Margaret River Business Network (MRBN), the event saw crowds of business leaders, owners and staff head to Margaret River HEART for a night of local entertainment, food and beverages as the awards were handed out.
The team from Cape to Cape Explorer Tours had plenty to celebrate on the night, named winners of the Tourism Excellence, Environmental Excellence, Robust and Remarkable and overall Business of the Year awards.
"We're so stoked, proud, humbled and honoured," founder and managing director Gene Hardy said.
"It's a privilege to live and work in the amazing region and our business ethos comes down to care.
"Care for our hikers who come to walk the Cape to Cape Track and experience this incredible region.
"Care for the Wadandi country we're blessed to walk on and call home.
"And care for each other in our tight-knit team, sharing passion, knowledge and camaraderie.
"I'd like to extend a huge thanks to the Margaret River Business Network; the many other great local businesses recognised on the night and who we share this community with; the sponsors and judges; to every one of our special team at Cape to Cape Explorer Tours; and to those who come to walk gently on the Cape to Cape and Bibbulmun tracks with us."
Cape to Cape Explorer Tours culture and compliance officer Nic Chirico, who is also general manager of the ecotourism business's accommodation hub Surfpoint Resort, said the awards were a chance to "reflect back on the year and acknowledge our team's efforts".
"Our whole team support the guest journey from one end of the cape to the other, with delicious food, comfortable accommodations and superb guiding.
"We know how lucky we are to live in such a wonderful place, so it is so nice to share it with visitors to the region - and now locals as well!"
She said the Environmental Excellence award was a particularly proud achievement.
"Sustainability is a core value of the business and we have achieved success whilst managing our impact.
"It is so important to provide meaningful employment to our community and include our local indigenous leaders to share the culture of Wadandi/Wadandi Pibelmen boodja."
MRBN chief executive Annie McFie said the awards were an opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate the region's "unique, diverse, innovative, and resilient local businesses".
"The MRBN is tremendously proud to host the event and acknowledge business excellence in the Region. Margaret River has a unique and vibrant local economy and its truly something to celebrate and preserve," Ms McFie said.
Other winners on the night were Crossfit Margaret River (Local Legends), AHOY Management (Creative Industry Excellence), Fair Harvest (Access & Inclusion, Micro & Magnificent), Common Ground Trails (Superb Service), Tyrepower Margaret River (Small & Sensational), LifeStorm (Arrived & Thrived), and Celestial Salts (People's Choice).
Fair Harvest Permaculture and Tyrepower Margaret River shared the 2023 Business Person of the Year Award.
People often think of Permaculture as gardening, but it's about Earth Care, People Care and Fair Share," Fair Harvest's Jodie Lane explained.
"Winning the Access and Inclusion Award was a highlight as we do our best to welcome people in all their diversity while holding deep recognition for the original custodians of this land," she said.
"We've worked hard following our passion and our business has evolved in ways we never would have foreseen. I hope this encourages others to follow their dreams and believe in themselves."
"The amazing businesses recognised are a reflection of the incredible wider business community in the shire, and the Shire was proud to join the MRBN and others in recognising and rewarding such fantastic local people who work with dedication and ethical values," Stephanie Addison Brown, chief executive of the AMR Shire said.
