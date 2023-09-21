Are you Show-ready?

The Margaret River Agricultural Show returns this year with an action-packed one-day format and spectacular Retravision-sponsored fireworks display.
This year the Show will move to a single day, October 21, allowing people to enjoy the best of the show before rounding out the day with the always-popular fireworks display.
Organisers are encouraging locals to use the school holidays to get their Show entries ready, with plenty of familiar and quirky categories to enter.
"Planning entries is easy, with all categories for the Exhibition Hall, Talent Show and Pet Show detailed on the website," a Show spokesperson said.
"There's art, cooking, craft, damper and sourdough, flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, Lego, quilting, photography, preserves, produce, textiles and even a make your own scarecrow competition.
"Singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and acrobats can enter the inaugural Talent Show which will run throughout the day.
"There's a Junior Section for 7 -12 year olds and Seniors Section for 13 years and over.
"Who will be judged Margaret River's best talent?!"
For businesses looking to take up trade space at this year's show should move to register soon, with the registration window closing on September 30.
For more details on the show including registrations and entries, visit margaretrivershow.com and stay up to date at www.facebook.com/MargaretRiverAgShow
