Are you Show-ready?

September 21 2023 - 3:58pm
All categories for the 2023 Margaret River Ag Show Exhibition Hall, Talent Show and Pet Show are detailed on the website, margaretrivershow.com.
The Margaret River Agricultural Show returns this year with an action-packed one-day format and spectacular Retravision-sponsored fireworks display.

