Musicians called to apply for Sundowner spots

Arts Margaret River is calling for expressions of interest from local musicians keen to take to the stage as part of their expanded Sunday Sundowner Sessions program, returning in 2024.
Arts Margaret River's Christopher Young said the free community program saw more than 500 people attending the series of Sunday concerts, held from 5-7pm.
"Arts Margaret River is now calling for Expressions of Interest from local musicians. We welcome proposals from individual artists and bands across all genres, and strongly encourage artists from First Nations, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse, LGBTQIA+ and disability communities to apply.
"This is a paid opportunity and all musicians receive a performance fee."
The concerts have become a popular event on the region's summer calendar, with locals and visitors taking the chance to enjoy the affordable, family-friendly entertainment.
Interested bands and artists should send a biography, some high resolution promotional images and a link to some music samples to Ian Smith volunteer@artsmargaretriver.com. Expression of interest will close on Wednesday, October 25 at 6pm.
