Ballots out, and the race for council is on

As ballots begin to land in mailboxes and campaigns for both Shire Presidency and Council gets underway, the Mail takes a look at the candidates running in this year's election...
This year, there are three candidates standing for Shire President, which for the first time will be elected via public vote.
Julia Meldrum has lived in the region for 23 years and served on the AMR Council for the past 6 years (currently Deputy Shire President). Based in Augusta, the mother, bookkeeper and self-confessed nature lover has experience in small business, hospitality, auditing and the wine industry.
'It would be an honour and privilege to lead Council and the community in the role of Shire President and I believe that transparent, well informed decision making, and financial due diligence are key to good governance.'
Kylie Kennaugh has served on the AMR Council for 8 years and has been a local resident for 34 years as a small business owner, with a background in tourism, agriculture, and retail. She is the co-owner of Berridge Transport and Charcuterie Margaret River.
'I won't make unrealistic promises. But, as a ratepayer myself, I'll be on the ground with you making transparent, careful decisions that will benefit our region and communities.'
Paula Cristoffanini is the current AMR Shire President, has worked at an executive level in the public sector and within the community, and has co-owned businesses as well as being a qualified draftsperson.
'I want to work to implement our new strategic direction, ensure our Shire is a values-driven and community oriented organisation with good economic management and in a healthy financial position now and into the future.'
Cr Kennaugh and Cr Cristoffanini will also stand for one of the positions available on council, along with:
Greg Boland, a Margaret River-based lawyer with experience serving on council, having been elected to the Cottesloe council three times.
'I bring a strong skill set to perform the role to a high standard. I will be an effective councillor on a broad range of issues and I will be accessible and accountable to you.'
Diane Fischer, who moved to Margaret River around 6 years ago after a career in Perth art museums.
'I support the growth of regional cultural pursuits which show us the power and value of creativity. I believe that Council can do better with the resources at its disposal including its own intellectual capital.'
Nicki Jones, Augusta business owner and passionate about the great outdoors, who moved to the region from Fremantle in 2022 along with her family.
'I am motivated to be the voice of not only my local Augusta community, but to represent the whole shire with honesty and authenticity. I am committed to community connectedness, environmental preservation, and small business advocacy.'
Melissa Rose D'Ath is a Main Street business owner with a background in social work and small business, as well as a 5-year stint as President and Deputy of the Chamber of Commerce.
'I am committed to enhancing the quality of life of all community members through community engagement, preserving the natural environment and advocating for state and federally funded improvements to housing, health, and educational infrastructure and services.'
Reg Gillard has been a long time visitor to the region and has owned property in the area for more than 20 years. He is a Fellow of the Certified Practising Accountants and Institute of Company Directors, and has served as a Board Member of Development WA for the last two years.
'I would love to be part of the future of Margaret River, welcoming some development, but keeping the wonderful environment and culture, which is this Shire.'
Next week, we find out what our candidates think about some of the big issues affecting our region. Do you have a question? Email us at journalist@margaretrivermail.com.au
