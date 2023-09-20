Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Ballots out, and the race for council is on

September 20 2023 - 11:10am
Paula Cristoffanini, Kylie Kennaugh and Julia Meldrum (ABOVE) will contest the AMR Shire Presidency, while Cristoffanini and Kennaugh have also joined Diane Fischer, Greg Boland, Reg Gillard, Nicki Jones and Melissa Rose D'Ath in the race for a position on the AMR Shire Council.
As ballots begin to land in mailboxes and campaigns for both Shire Presidency and Council gets underway, the Mail takes a look at the candidates running in this year's election...

Local News

