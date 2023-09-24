Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Flirty Cabernet Franc 'a fickle beast' | The Pickled Pixie

By The Pickled Pixie
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:50pm, first published September 24 2023 - 11:59am
Cape Grace Wines winemaker, Conrad Tritt. Pictures supplied.
Pockets of paradise are aplenty as I meandered up the Capes coast.

