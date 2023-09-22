Crafty locals leave surprise for Mirrambeena residents

A group of Mirrambeena residents recently returned home to find a colourful surprise delivery on the doorstep thanks to a crafty bunch of locals.
"As the group of residents got off their bus when they returned home, they were surprised to find a stack of blankets on a chair near the entrance," explained Jenny Shurmer, a member of the Margaret River Baptist Church craft group.
Some of the ladies from the craft group had dropped off their beautiful work, leaving at least a dozen lap rugs and blankets crocheted in a variety of colours and textures.
"The blankets were much appreciated by staff and residents of Mirrambeena."
The craft group meets on Thursdays at the Margaret River Baptist Church, and locals of all ages and walks of life are welcomed.
Activities include knitting, crochet, patchwork and quilting, machine sewing, singing and music, painting (oil, acrylic, water), and mahjong. Equipment is available for mosaics, if you want to try it.
"You can just come and enjoy some company without being crafty, or you can bring along your favourite project.
"We welcome new interested people, as we are still recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown. Both men and women are welcome."
Head to the Margaret River Baptist Church on Thursdays from 9:00am to 11:30am (paused for the school holidays, recommencing October 12) Cost is $3.00 per person and includes a substantial morning tea.
For more information contact Sylvia 0421 477 710 or Jenny 0403 213 818.
