Crafty locals leave surprise for Mirrambeena residents

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 25 2023 - 3:45pm, first published September 22 2023 - 12:09pm
Mirrambeena residents and members of the Margaret River Baptist Church craft group looked fetching as they wrapped themselves in the brightly coloured blankets for a photo after the delivery. Picture supplied.
A group of Mirrambeena residents recently returned home to find a colourful surprise delivery on the doorstep thanks to a crafty bunch of locals.

Local News

