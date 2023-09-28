Augusta-Margaret River Mail
A year of care for the Margaret River

September 28 2023 - 11:26am
Program coordinator Lauren Scanlon with botanist and author Jane Scott, who will be leading a guided flora walk, and Sarah Palmateer from Margaret River Canoes and Kayaks, who will host a paddle on the river. Picture: Trevor Paddenburg
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region has launched an exciting new initiative aimed at caring for the Margaret River, with a packed 12-month calendar of events to inspire and educate locals about the iconic waterway.

