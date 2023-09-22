Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Students find solutions in school science challenge

Updated September 25 2023 - 7:04pm, first published September 22 2023 - 12:13pm
St Thomas More students Floyd, Zane, Will and Bayden were accompanied by Mrs Nicolle Achmad to the Creative Edge Challenge in Bunbury. Pictures supplied.
Earlier this month four students from St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, accompanied by Mrs Nicolle Achmad, participated in the Creative Edge Challenge at St. Mary's Primary School in Bunbury.

Local News

