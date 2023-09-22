Students find solutions in school science challenge

Earlier this month four students from St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, accompanied by Mrs Nicolle Achmad, participated in the Creative Edge Challenge at St. Mary's Primary School in Bunbury.
Floyd from Year 6, Zane from Year 5, Will from Year 4 and Bayden from Year 3 showcased exceptional teamwork and unwavering tenacity during the competition.
The Creative Edge Challenge, supported by Curtin University, is an innovative problem-solving competition that draws the brightest young minds from across the region.
This year, students were given the task of selecting a problem to solve from three disciplines: Literature & Communication, Science & Engineering, and Society and Environment.
Demonstrating their passion for innovation and curiosity, the St Thomas More students chose to delve into the Science and Engineering category, embarking on a journey that would test their problem-solving abilities to the fullest.
Under the project theme of 'Moving Up!', students were required to craft a compelling presentation and construct a functional device capable of capturing a basketball and hoisting it 30cm into the air.
The seemingly daunting task demanded innovative thinking and technical finesse, making it an exciting challenge for the budding scientists and engineers.
The young minds embarked on this endeavour with unwavering determination, working tirelessly to bring their ideas to life.
They designed and built a device that hinged on a cleverly devised lever and pulley system.
This complex mechanism was aimed at capturing and lifting the basketball, and it proved to be a test of their engineering acumen.
The path to success was not without its challenges and the LEAP students had their fair share of setbacks along the way.
However, their indomitable spirit and commitment to excellence shone through.
With each setback, they approached the problem with renewed vigour, learning from their mistakes and making iterative improvements.
On the day of the competition, the moment of truth arrived.
The students' device performed admirably, executing its function flawlessly and leaving the audience and judges impressed with their ingenuity and execution.
Their presentation was equally impressive, showcasing their ability to communicate complex ideas in a clear and engaging manner.
A school spokesperson said the Creative Edge Challenge provided students with a priceless learning experience.
"It reinforced the importance of perseverance, teamwork, and creative problem-solving. Moreover, it allowed them to apply scientific principles in a practical and hands-on context, deepening their understanding of the subject matter.
"In the end, it was a day of triumph for our LEAP students, a day that celebrated their unwavering dedication and intellectual prowess.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Floyd, Zane, Will, and Bayden for their remarkable achievement at the Creative Edge Challenge.
"Their success is not just a testament to their talents but also a source of inspiration for all students to reach for the stars and embrace challenges with open arms."
