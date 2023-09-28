Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Metricup acquisition to expand Montessori school

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
September 28 2023 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Margaret River Montessori School is set to expand to a second campus in Metricup after the purchase of the property previously occupied by The Colony Concept. Pictures supplied.
The Margaret River Montessori School is set to expand to a second campus in Metricup after the purchase of the property previously occupied by The Colony Concept. Pictures supplied.

Margaret River Montessori School has announced the acquisition of a property in Metricup which will become the school's second campus in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.