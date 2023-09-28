Jewel in the crown for South West racing team

Locally owned by Peter and Annie Walsh, racing superstar 'Amelia's Jewel' is on her way to racing stardom, having won the Group 2 'Let's Elope' stakes (1400m), at Flemington earlier this month.
'Amelia's Jewel' has spent the last three months resting at her home base Amelia Park, just out of Busselton after taking all before her in Western Australia.
'Amelia's Jewel', daughter of Siyouni, has seven wins and two seconds from nine starts with $2.3 million in prize money.
Amelia's Jewel' is one of the most exciting horses to come out of Western Australia in a long time and for her to be a Busselton girl, makes it even more special.- Peter Walsh
"The local community is really behind 'Amelia's Jewel' and we are all excited to see what she can achieve on the East coast", owner Peter Walsh said.
"Amelia's Jewel' is one of the most exciting horses to come out of Western Australia in a long time and for her to be a Busselton girl, makes it even more special.
"We are looking forward to taking the best on, and do Busselton and the South West proud."
The mare also took out the WA Racehorse of the Year Award at the Ritz Carlton in August, was named 3YO Racehorse of the Year, and has been nominated for the Cox plate in November.
Speaking to Racenet, Walsh said the Cox Plate was "the best race".
"And they keep telling me I've got the best horse, but there is a fair way to go yet," he said.
Walsh and his team also took out the Leading Breeder for 2022/2023, demonstrating the strength of racehorses emerging from the South West region.
Amelia's Jewel tackles the G2 Stocks Stakes (1600m) at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
