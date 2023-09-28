Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Jewel in the crown for South West racing team

September 28 2023 - 11:25am
Busselton racehorse 'Amelia's Jewel' won the Group 2 'Let's Elope' stakes (1400m), at Flemington earlier this month. Picture: @Simon_Miller_ (Twitter X)
Locally owned by Peter and Annie Walsh, racing superstar 'Amelia's Jewel' is on her way to racing stardom, having won the Group 2 'Let's Elope' stakes (1400m), at Flemington earlier this month.

