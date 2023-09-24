Responsible pet ownership on classroom agenda

Is your pet behaving badly?
Students from Margaret River Primary School have been busy learning about the impact of pets on local wildlife.
GeoCatch project officer Nicole Lincoln was invited to present 'Pets Behaving Badly' to the year six classes as part of Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Our Patch program.
The presentation helped students understand domestic pets' impact on local wildlife. Native animals, such as the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possum, are particularly vulnerable to cat and dog attacks. As the students found out, families can take some simple actions to help conserve wildlife.
"Pets and wildlife can happily coexist in a backyard. For example, installing a catio can allow your cat access to the outdoors without coming into contact with birds and possums. Installing possum bridges or fence-height extensions can help keep dogs and possums separated," Nicole said.
The Year 6 students have been investigating the health of the Margaret River by assessing the catchment, conducting water quality and foreshore assessments, and learning from land managers, local businesses, agencies, and conservation experts such as GeoCatch.
The students found that cats and dogs significantly threaten local biodiversity.
As they are also much-loved members of their families, they saw that responsible pet ownership is an area where they can directly contribute to the upkeep of our natural environment.
Lauren Scanlon, from Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, described the positive impacts that students are having on local biodiversity.
"The program is intended to connect students to this unique region's values and inspire a sense of respect and awe in the natural environment. By engaging local students in the real environmental issues affecting our region, we hope to encourage action to protect and enhance the natural environmen," she said.
For more ideas on keeping your pets contained and protecting our native wildlife, visit geocatch.asn.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.