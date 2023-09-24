Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Farmers join forces to learn better ways with food

Updated September 25 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:30am
Farmers attending the conference dinner with celebrity chef Matthew Evans.
The 2023 Regenerative Agriculture Conference has concluded in Margaret River, with farmers from across the Capes region joining others from all over Australia to improve their knowledge of sustainable and healthy farming practices.

