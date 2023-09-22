Wadandi culture unlocked: Special event to expand local knowledge

A special event at the Margaret River HEART in November will see local organisations join forces to provide locals a chance to learn from the wisdom of the Wadandi people.
Wadandi Elder Dr Wayne Webb and Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) chair Stuart Hicks AO will host the presentation and a Q&A session, which will look at what can be done at a local level to support a vibrant Aboriginal culture and protect country.
Dr Webb said '3,000 Generations & the Next One' would provide important insight to people living in the area, as well as bringing the community together.
"This event provides a unique opportunity to spend time listening and learning together on country," he said.
Over the last 12 months, '3,000 Generations & the Next One' has been shared at the 2023 Aboriginal Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies International Symposium, and was given a standing ovation at the 2022 National Natural Resource Management Conference.
"The wisdom to be gained from the Wadandi's 60,000 year connection to this region is profound," Mr Hicks said.
"They have adapted and survived here through an intrinsic knowledge of how to care for, and benefit from, the abundance of this special region."
'3,000 Generations & the Next One' will be held at Nala Bardip Mia (Margaret River HEART) from 5:30pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday November 1.
Tickets ($20 adults) include complimentary wine courtesy of the Margaret River Wine Association and a selection of canapes served between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. The presentation will commence at 6.30pm, and will be followed by the Q&A.
Presenting partners include Undalup Association; MRBTA's Capes Foundation; Arts Margaret River; Nature Conservation Margaret River Region; Transition Margaret River; Margaret River Wine Association; Margaret River Business Network; Augusta Margaret River Shire and Mindful Margaret River.
Tickets can be purchased at www.artsmargaretriver.com
