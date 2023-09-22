Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Wadandi culture unlocked: Special event to expand local knowledge

Updated September 25 2023 - 6:57pm, first published September 22 2023 - 3:41pm
Wadandi Elder Dr Wayne Webb says "3,000 Generations & the Next One" is an opportunity to spend time listening and learning together on country. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre
A special event at the Margaret River HEART in November will see local organisations join forces to provide locals a chance to learn from the wisdom of the Wadandi people.

