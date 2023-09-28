Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

South West locals work on recycled art installation

September 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cristina Smith and her daughter Mona Naessens at the Insidious workshops . Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Cristina Smith and her daughter Mona Naessens at the Insidious workshops . Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.

Dozens of locals, visitors and families attended a weekend of free workshops to help create an art installation made from hundreds of recycled plastic bottles that will be installed in local bushland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.