Epic conditions for groms at Gracetown

The Cowaramup Bay Boardriders hosted the annual Gracetown Grommets Junior Surf Competition on Saturday September 16 at Gracetown.
Epic conditions in the bay with a pumping 3m swell meant Huzzas and South Point were both firing.
The sun shone and South Point got better and better as the day went on.
Spectators were treated to some fantastic displays of vertical surfing.
It's an honour that the club continues to run this event in remembrance of the lives lost during the Gracetown cliff collapse and we love to have the greater junior surfing community take part.
All the competitors should be congratulated for showing terrific sportsmanship and encouragement to their fellow competitors throughout the day.
Rosie Gillett posted some big numbers to claim victory in the 16 and under girls division ahead of Erin Griffin (2nd), Asha Clarke (3rd) and Ines Bartle (4th).
Ozzi Trigwell fought hard to take the win in the 16 and under boys division ahead of Jack Lacey (2nd), Finn Lange (3rd) and Jetaya Hammond (4th)
Jack Bulloch took out the win in the boys 14 and under division ahead of local boardriders Ethan Ahola (2nd), Reef Lange (3rd) and Jahli Clarke (4th).
Mia Jacobs secured a narrow victory in the 14 and under girls division ahead of Poppy Redman Carr (2nd), Sienna Bowdell (3rd) and Gogo Dale (4th).
In the 12 and under girls Stella Annesely took the win from sister Rosie (2nd), Luna Thomas (3rd), and Summer Barkhuizen (4th).
In the 12 and under boys division, Ethan Anderson finished first ahead of Taylor Flynn (2nd), Jack Bowdell (3rd) and Jack Harris (4th)
The Best Female Performance went to Sienna Bowdell, while Best Male Performance went to Finn Lange for his impressive 9.67 point ride in his opening heat.
The Hellwoman award went to Poppy Redman Carr and Hellman to Spike Jacobs.
The club appreciates all the volunteers within the club and to all those outside that helped on the day.
Massive shout out to the following businesses for their donations for the day; Mitre 10, Beach Life Surf shop, Session Surf Shop, Rip Curl Margaret River, Gath Helmets, Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, We Are Feel Good Sunscreen, Riverfresh IGA, The Common Bar and Restaurant, Miller's Icecream, Local Drinks Co, Brumby's, Augusta Meats, Margaret River Free Range Eggs, Cowaramup Meat Specialists, Borrello Wines, McHenry Hohnen Vintners
