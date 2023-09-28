Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Early bird tickets on sale now | Margaret River Ag Show

September 29 2023 - 7:00am
Early bird Family Passes are now on sale for the Margaret River Ag Show, which will run for one day only this year in a new, action-packed format on Saturday October 21. Picture supplied.
Early Bird Family Passes are now on sale for the upcoming Margaret River Ag Show, which will run for one day only this year in a new, action-packed format on Saturday October 21.

