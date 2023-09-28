Early bird tickets on sale now | Margaret River Ag Show

Early Bird Family Passes are now on sale for the upcoming Margaret River Ag Show, which will run for one day only this year in a new, action-packed format on Saturday October 21.
Organisers said they hoped locals would use the School Holidays to work on their Exhibition Hall entries.
"Planning entries is easy, with all categories for the Exhibition Hall, Talent Show and Pet Show detailed on the website."
Singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and acrobats are also being encouraged to enter the inaugural Talent Show, which will run throughout the day.
"There's a Junior section for 7 to 12 year olds and Senior section for 13 years and over. Who will be judged Margaret River's best talent?!"
Registrations for trade space applications close September 30.
Early Bird Family Pass tickets are now available at $35 (2 adults + 3 children). Standard entry is $15 Adults, $5 Children (6 to 17 years). Juniors 5 years and under attend free.
Tickets, entries and info at margaretrivershow.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.