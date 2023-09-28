Your Council, your questions: Candidates open up

It's time to cast your votes in the 2023 Local Government Elections, with ballots in the mail ahead of the final polling date of October 21.
We asked our readers to put forward their questions for our candidates on a range of issues affecting the region.
Click on a candidate's name to read their responses.
Candidate for Shire Presidency & Council
Candidate for Shire Presidency
Candidate for Council
Candidate for Council
Candidate for Council
Candidate for Council
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.