Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Your Council, your questions: Candidates open up

By Nicky Lefebvre
September 28 2023 - 7:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candidates Paula Cristoffanini, Greg Boland and Julia Meldrum (top), Diane Fischer, Melissa Rose D'Ath, and Nicki Jones.
Candidates Paula Cristoffanini, Greg Boland and Julia Meldrum (top), Diane Fischer, Melissa Rose D'Ath, and Nicki Jones.

It's time to cast your votes in the 2023 Local Government Elections, with ballots in the mail ahead of the final polling date of October 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.