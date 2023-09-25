It's time to cast your votes in the 2023 Local Government Elections, with ballots in the mail ahead of the final polling date of October 21.
We asked our readers to put forward their questions for our candidates on a range of issues affecting the region.
What do you see as a realistic future vision for the shire and the Capes region? What should we be aiming for, as a community facing inevitable growth?
We are facing inevitable growth but our Shire has strong planning instruments that clearly identify the various land uses including rural, residential, public open space etc as well as the size and boundaries of the various settlements. Consultation on the most important of these instruments - the Scheme is currently underway and I would encourage everyone to have their say.
Besides the Scheme and the Strategy, it is important is that we are very clear as to the character of our "places" and work to retain them because it is what attracted us here in first place.
This does mean that we don't want to replicate all the infrastructure of other towns. We need to ensure that any new infrastructure is in keeping with our sense of place and that we work to retain the wilderness that surrounds us. It also means that we must collectively ensure that our community and visitors interact with our place with respect. As the Wandandi say, "if you look after Boodja, Boodja looks after you".
Youth services/facilities/opportunities - what's right, and what's not, in our region?
Our region offers a lot in the way of fantastic natural environment for our young people and a real sense of community.
The Shire provides a wide range of services and facilities for sport, recreation and leisure and is already reviewing these facilities to ensure they continue to serve our community, including youth as it grows.
It also provides financial support to those facing financial barriers to participation in sporting/leisure activities and support to local athletes.
I am delighted that our community is very diverse and that our Shire has done a lot to foster acceptance of diversity and provide opportunities for young people to have input into decision making.
I am delighted that at least 3 young people each year have an opportunity to come to work in the Shire after finishing school.
However, education opportunities are more limited in our Shire. I am also conscious that many young people feel constrained by the lack of transport and there is a need for ongoing mental health support.
How do we address the housing issue in our region? What involvement should local government have?
There are few levers available to local government when it comes to housing. The lack of housing is the result of an undersupply and not something that local government can address. It is not as if there is an undersupply of residential land, the problem is getting homes built in a range of price points and having a reasonable supply of affordable and social housing.
Our Shire already has policies to ensure that tourism accommodation is not at the expense of long-term housing and that it does not impact the amenity of residents. I am hoping that the government of WA will allow local governments which are tourists destination to implement policies that best serve their particular circumstances.
How should we be supporting local business, particularly small business and retail?
Business is tough particularly in a relatively small community where circumstances are often the result of external dynamics. This last year factors such as interest rates and the return of overseas and national tourism has been felt by local business.
It is important that the Shire does whatever it can to support business such as promoting a circular economy, facilitating events that attract and audience the year round and facilitating opportunities for businesses to come together to engage in activities that bring liveliness to the various mainstreets.
Other things that the Shire can do is to maintain a high level of service to ensure our mainstreets are clean and well presented, I would also be keen in simpler processes and faster responses to businesses needing approvals/licences/permits to operate. I am hoping that the customer service strategy will address these matters.
How do we balance environmental stewardship with positive economic growth and providing infrastructure/services?
Environmental stewardship is a key requirement going forward to ensure we can have positive economic growth and the infrastructure and services we need. We have to adapt our aspirations within limits to make sure that what we want does not damage the environment and not only aim to conserve what we have but improve it.
Our economy be that agriculture, viticulture, other food production and tourism is totally dependent on our natural environment. Without stewardship we would loose the basis of our economy and what is central to our Shire. So, we need to operate sustainably, decrease emissions in every way we can, be very conscious of minimising waste, use the right materials, retain and improve vegetation and ensure there are vegetation corridors, be responsible animal owners, be modest on our consumption, etc
Do you think the general population of the shire have a clear understanding of what Council and the Shire does/is responsible for?
I do feel as if the community often looks to the Shire to resolve a lot of problems that the Shire is not able to resolve including social problems which are the responsibility of other levels of government. These include the provision of mental health and housing services for example, transport etc Speed limits are also something that the community wishes that the Shire do something about when it is a matter for Main Roads.
If you could clear up one misconception about local government, what would it be?
I am always trying to remind people that local government is a "body corporate" which means that the resources available are the joint contribution of all rate payers.
I sometimes feel that people don't appreciate that whatever the Shire does comes out of the pockets of its ratepayers, and from a small ratepayer base who understandably want rate increases to be kept to a minimum. It is no different to a household budget, we have to prioritise what we want to spend on and there will always be things that we can't afford even if they would be nice to have.
Three things the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, as an organisation, could be doing better or aiming to improve?
What do you think is the greatest challenge we face as a region?
Growth in population and visitation and climate change are real challenges for our region going forward. This will require serious investment in the region so that those who live here can continue to enjoy the things that brought them here and a concerted effort to maintain our character, natural wilderness and the character of each of the various settlements in our Shire.
You have a weekend free to do whatever you please around the region. How and where would you spend your time?
There is no shortage of things to do in our region.
I love going to the Farmers' Market on Saturday morning and being tempted with some fresh produce to eat on the weekend, having a coffee and a 'pasta frolla' from Krissini or dumplings from Ma La Dumplings and getting a few gorgeous and healthy seedlings from Steve to put into my veggie patch.
Drop things home and go for swim if summer or a walk by the beach. Flinders is a favourite and maybe catching lunch at the Colour Patch.
Sunday I love the walk organised by a group of women around Margaret River which finishes with coffee and a chat. If not, a walk on the Wadandi track from Tunbridge Street to the bridges is lovely.
There might be some art to see or somehing on at the Heart/Bala Bardip Mia or catching up with friends at the Brewhouse or Tavern. And, there is always the possibility of staying home, listening to music and working in the garden...
