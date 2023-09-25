It's time to cast your votes in the 2023 Local Government Elections, with ballots in the mail ahead of the final polling date of October 21.
We asked our readers to put forward their questions for our candidates on a range of issues affecting the region.
What do you see as a realistic future vision for the shire and the Capes region? What should we be aiming for, as a community facing inevitable growth?
Prioritising the preservation of the region's natural treasures is crucial, given the importance of the environment to the community's identity and well-being.
Ultimately, the future vision for the Shire and the Capes region should be rooted in a commitment to balance growth with sustainability and community well-being, while actively engaging residents in shaping their future. Adaptability to changing circumstances and continuous feedback from the community will be key to achieving these goals.
Youth services/facilities/opportunities - what's right, and what's not, in our region?
Address gaps in youth services, including mental health support and career development programs.
How do we address the housing issue in our region? What involvement should local government have?
Local government should continue to work on policies to ensure affordable housing and encourage sustainable housing development in harmony with the environment and continue to advocate strongly to the State Government to support training in our RTO's of tradespeople (to address the lack of skilled tradespeople) and to build sustainable social housing in our region.
How should we be supporting local business, particularly small business and retail?
Continue supporting local small businesses through incentives, promotion, and collaboration.
Encourage economic diversification and innovation. Adaptability to changing economic landscapes is important for long-term sustainability.
How do we balance environmental stewardship with positive economic growth and providing infrastructure/services?
Respect our comprehensive environmentally policies and invest in sustainable infrastructure, and promote responsible development to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship.
Do you think the general population of the shire have a clear understanding of what Council and the Shire does/is responsible for?
There is some confusion I believe in the community, in the powers that LG has in regards to planning especially, and the ability for the State to override our communities aspirations and concerns in regards to the development within our Shire.
If you could clear up one misconception about local government, what would it be?
One common misconception is that local government has limited influence and only deals with minor issues. In reality, local governments play a crucial role in shaping communities, managing resources, and making significant decisions that directly impact residents' lives.
Three things the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, as an organisation, could be doing better or aiming to improve?
What do you think is the greatest challenge we face as a region?
Our world is changing, and it's imperative that our leaders change with it.
It's time to prioritise the rapid decarbonisation of our economy.
It's time to ensure our communities well-being and resilience is considered as we face ongoing uncertainty into the future. We can do this while ensuring that no one is left behind, that fairness, accessibility, and equality guide our path forward.
You have a weekend free to do whatever you please around the region. How and where would you spend your time?
You will find me at the beach, on or in the water, walking the Capes coast, spending time with family and friends, cooking up local produce and getting my hands into the earth/garden.
