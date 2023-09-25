It's time to cast your votes in the 2023 Local Government Elections, with ballots in the mail ahead of the final polling date of October 21.
We asked our readers to put forward their questions for our candidates on a range of issues affecting the region.
What do you see as a realistic future vision for the shire and the Capes region? What should we be aiming for, as a community facing inevitable growth?
That our area remains an excellent place to live. I think we are fortunate to live in one of the best places in the world. We should have a vision that we are a sustainable, inclusive community respecting our natural environment.
This is a complex question, but in a nutshell, maintaining the quality of life that we have.
Growth needs to be managed carefully, particularly to avoid environmental loss. There needs to be orderly and responsible land use planning, and that management needs to be as much as it can be at the local level.
One of the key things I see myself being involved in is the new Local Planning Scheme Number 2, which is critically important for land use outcomes. That has just gone out for public comment, so I urge people to have their say to inform Councillors making the decisions about that.
Youth services/facilities/opportunities - what's right, and what's not, in our region?
I think the Shire has done a good job with consulting with youth and coming up with the "Empowering Youth Plan 2022-2027".
A lot of things are right, especially in the recreational space, but the challenges come up particularly around education and employment opportunities. The task will be implementing those things identified as being needed.
How do we address the housing issue in our region? What involvement should local government have?
A complex question, which almost all of Australia seems to be grappling with. As far as local government involvement in policy/solutions, land supply is often raised as an issue, but the Shire seems to be doing what is required to have land available, with various land developments they have approved.
And with respect to housing approvals, the Shire approved 602 development applications last year. In terms of housing coming onstream, it appears the main problem is more on the construction side of the equation, and the Shire is not a constructor of housing.
Social housing could be an addition to the mix and the State government could move on that front in the Shire.
There is also a Shire policy around short stay accommodation which aims to balance the availability of longer term rental accommodation compared to short stay.
How should we be supporting local business, particularly small business and retail?
The Shire has a Sustainable Business Economy Strategy, that the local community is supported by livelihoods and enterprises that are sustainable, climate-resilient, diverse, and locally-owned in a circular economy, with a regenerative and improving environment.
That strategy was developed in accordance with community and business and has value in guiding policy. As with a lot of things you can have good strategies, but the value comes from implementing them.
I would be looking to implementation of those strategies identified.
How do we balance environmental stewardship with positive economic growth and providing infrastructure/services?
Again, a huge and complex subject. In simple terms, development does have to be balanced with environmental stewardship. In my mind, you always apply the environmental stewardship in an overarching sense of looking after our planet and not causing environmental degradation.
And then in specific decisions, you are looking at the particulars of the situation to have the best possible outcome.
For instance, in the redevelopment of land for housing, you would be looking to things like preservation of trees, and species, and the protection of water.
Do you think the general population of the shire have a clear understanding of what Council and the Shire does/is responsible for?
Difficult to answer that question. I think there is a general appreciation of the basics of local government. For instance, the "3Rs" - roads, rates, rubbish. Although of course, it is so much more. But as a councillor (which I have been elsewhere previously) a lot of the time you are having to explain what the local government can and can't do.
If you could clear up one misconception about local government, what would it be?
Where local government sits in the scheme of things. It is particularly the difference between what is the responsibility of the State government, and what is the responsibility of local government.
Three things the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, as an organisation, could be doing better or aiming to improve?
What do you think is the greatest challenge we face as a region?
If you are talking big picture, then global warming/climate change is the greatest challenge, and our region is particularly susceptible to the impacts of that.
You have a weekend free to do whatever you please around the region. How and where would you spend your time?
I will start on Saturday morning with Parkrun at Rotary Park in Margaret River. Great community event thanks to the volunteers. Always fascinating to see who has come from around the world to participate. I love those things that bring the people of the world together.
I would love to see Augusta get a Parkrun going.
I like to get to the Lions Garage Sale in Margaret River. Another great community event.
More great volunteers. I may snag a bargain. Or just get a new jar of lovely homemade jam. And I love the concept of the community re-using and recycling things.
And then onto the Farmers Market at the High School for some supplies and the community vibe.
Pop next door to the Community Garden and enjoy a coffee with the lovely band of volunteers there.
I think Saturday afternoon should involve a hit of social tennis at Margaret River Tennis Club.
And by the time evening comes around, I think my wife and I would like a meal out at one of our Margaret River eating establishments, and maybe take in some music at Settlers, or The River or Rio's.
Sunday. I find it a good time to venture further afield. I like beaches like Redgate or Gracetown. A picnic would be nice. And possibly there has been a visit to a winery or two to select a nice wine for lunch.
If it was a nice summer evening, outdoor cinema at Cape Mentelle would be good. What a lovely weekend!
