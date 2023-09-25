It's time to cast your votes in the 2023 Local Government Elections, with ballots in the mail ahead of the final polling date of October 21.
We asked our readers to put forward their questions for our candidates on a range of issues affecting the region.
What do you see as a realistic future vision for the shire and the Capes region? What should we be aiming for, as a community facing inevitable growth?
The Augusta Margaret River and the Capes region should aim for a future that is both prosperous and sustainable. By carefully balancing growth with environmental conservation, engaging with the community and fostering economic diversity, the region can continue to thrive while preserving the unique natural and cultural assets that make it special.
Youth services/facilities/opportunities - what's right, and what's not, in our region?
I was in attendance at the ordinary council meeting on the 23rd August where students from Margaret River Senior High School were given the opportunity to ask questions to the Council. It gave me valuable insight on their concerns.
Affordable housing needs to be a focus to encourage school leavers to stay in the region to work and be independent.
I would like to see more youth services spread throughout the Shire, not only centred in Margaret River. I believe the Shire is advocating for more funding through the Mental Health Commission for improved mental health facilities. The Shire continues to support Mindful Margaret River Inc to deliver a range of programs to support the youth in the Shire.
How do we address the housing issue in our region? What involvement should local government have?
I would like to see more community engagement to gather input on what are the specific housing needs and preferences of our shire. This feedback can influence housing policies and development decisions.
The Shire needs to work with State Government to seek the provision of adequate housing especially for key workers for the tourism/hospitality and agriculture sectors.
How should we be supporting local business, particularly small business and retail?
The initiatives and collaborations with the Margaret River Business Network help to support small business to ensure economic vitality and community well-being.
The Shire needs to continue to play an important role so small businesses can thrive.
How do we balance environmental stewardship with positive economic growth and providing infrastructure/services?
I love our region, it's a very special place to live and work. I feel incredibly lucky to call Augusta my home.
I am concerned about the amount of development and although growth is inevitable, I want to ensure that it's managed sustainably.
I hope to be a part of a strong and diverse council that is committed to recognising, protecting, and enhancing its natural beauty.
Do you think the general population of the shire have a clear understanding of what Council and the Shire does/is responsible for?
No, I think there are many misconceptions of the roles and responsibilities of the Shire. I hope to become involved with more community engagement strategies to provide opportunities for residents to become more informed and engaged.
If you could clear up one misconception about local government, what would it be?
I think the general population see local government only dealing with the three R's - Rates, Roads, and Rubbish, but I see local government, our Shire having a more encompassing view of local issues so solutions can be tailored to our more specific needs. Local government decisions can have a direct impact on resident's lives.
Having said that, I think there is a misconception that local government has greater powers but often State Government can overrule local government.
Three things the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, as an organisation, could be doing better or aiming to improve?
What do you think is the greatest challenge we face as a region?
The shire is expanding rapidly, so balancing this rapid growth and development with environmental conservation and sustainability is crucial.
You have a weekend free to do whatever you please around the region. How and where would you spend your time?
I would start my day with a swim at Flinders Bay. Coffee in town with my husband and meeting up with friends. We're spoilt for choice with so many great cafes in town.
We'll then get back out into nature as our two Akita puppies love a beach walk or bush walk.
I love to support small businesses as much as possible so a visit to the local bakery is a must. I will pop into the mini market to grab some yummy local jam or chutney.
Sitting on the deck at The Colour Patch hoping to spot a pod of dolphins is the perfect late afternoon pastime.
We may head up the river in our little tinny or if there's swell around, we'll go out for a SUP. Sunday evening we'll go to the Augusta Hotel - I reckon it's got the best view of any pub in Australia.
If we've got friends staying from Perth, we'll try to get out to Hamelin Bay Winery, Glenarty Road or Arlewood Estate (or all three) for a bite to eat or a wine tasting. I feel like we're always on holiday living here in Augusta.
