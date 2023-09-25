It's time to cast your votes in the 2023 Local Government Elections, with ballots in the mail ahead of the final polling date of October 21.
We asked our readers to put forward their questions for our candidates on a range of issues affecting the region.
What do you see as a realistic future vision for the shire and the Capes region? What should we be aiming for, as a community facing inevitable growth?
To maintain our region's unique sense of place and community. We have all been drawn here because of the environment and what it has to offer. To foster a more connected community and support arts, culture, and our heritage.
The Shire's current 2040 plan is a great document, but there have been a lot of changes and new challenges since it was written.
We need to improve the relationship between the Shire and the community and work towards positive and constructive changes that not only maintain but improve our environment and community.
Youth services/facilities/opportunities - what's right, and what's not, in our region?
Having two teenage daughters myself, I am very aware of the challenges facing our youth. We have limited access to services, and our only high school, while wonderful, is fast reaching its capacity.
There is a lot of work that needs to be done in this space, and I am very keen to be involved and see the council and Shire do what they can to assist.
While we have a great centre for youth in Margaret River (skate park & zone room), other hamlets like Augusta, Witchcliffe, and Cowaramup don't have much for young people to do or go.
How do we address the housing issue in our region? What involvement should local government have?
While housing is a state government responsibility, the Council can work with our local community groups to advocate for funding and changes to building red tape to improve the housing affordability crisis.
We could be coming up with innovative ideas and strategies to address this issue.
How should we be supporting local business, particularly small business and retail?
This past year has been tough for local small businesses. The impact of interest rate rises to reduce spending hit our small businesses hard.
I own two stores, and I was the MRBN President during COVID and the Main Street upgrade.
In the past, I have been part of some great community initiatives such as LIM & the Margaret River Region Gift card, and I would like to see the Shire and Council take a more active role in supporting a strong localised economy.
How do we balance environmental stewardship with positive economic growth and providing infrastructure/services?
We are growing so fast that this is an extremely important area for the Council and Shire to focus on. The community has cited that the environment is a top priority and concern.
Therefore, all development should adhere to strong sustainability and environmental standards.
I believe the council needs to focus on getting funding to improve infrastructure and services before we get to a crisis point. While education, health, and housing are not the responsibility of the Shire, we need to be making sure that the department and ministers that are responsible for them understand the needs of our community as it grows.
Do you think the general population of the shire have a clear understanding of what Council and the Shire does/is responsible for?
I think there is a bit of disconnect between what some people think the Shire is responsible for and what they can control.
The Shire's main responsibilities are roads, rubbish, recreational facilities, and property and infrastructure services.
If you could clear up one misconception about local government, what would it be?
That all you get from your rates is rubbish collection.
Three things the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, as an organisation, could be doing better or aiming to improve?
What do you think is the greatest challenge we face as a region?
The rate at which we are growing and the number of tourists to the region and keeping the impact on the environment to a minimum with this growth and the need for better infrastructure and services to cope with the number of people.
You have a weekend free to do whatever you please around the region. How and where would you spend your time?
Camping at Contos or Hamelin Bay with my girls and our friends. Hiking on the Cape to Cape with girlfriends or my mom. Mountain biking or catching a music gig or show at the HEART.
Maybe visit a small local winery or two! There is too much choice right here in our backyard! We are so lucky to have such a diverse environment and community full of amazing creatives.
