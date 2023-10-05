Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Longboards out for Lindsay Thompson Memorial Challenge

October 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Doug Curruthers of Indian Ocean Longboard Club. Pictures: Mick Marlin.
The Lindsay Thompson Memorial Interclub challenge was held at Yallingup last Saturday, in tribute to late Margaret River man Lindsay Thompson, a leading light in WA surfing who was tragically lost in the 1996 Gracetown cliff collapse.

