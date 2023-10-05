Longboards out for Lindsay Thompson Memorial Challenge

The Lindsay Thompson Memorial Interclub challenge was held at Yallingup last Saturday, in tribute to late Margaret River man Lindsay Thompson, a leading light in WA surfing who was tragically lost in the 1996 Gracetown cliff collapse.
Battling it out was local club Indian Ocean Longboard Club and arch rivals Cottesloe Longboard Club. A west-south-west wind and small swell made conditions far less than ideal.
Cottesloe fielded a quality team with Mark Mattisons, Dave Smith and Tomi Clen posting the club's highest scores. They were no match for locals Barry McKinnon, Jack Medland, Evan Ledger, Doug Curruthers, Amanda Curley and Olivia Lodge - Indian Ocean taking home the trophy with a score of 75 to 58.
Contest director Vinnie Williams remarked on what a great vibe it was between the clubs and thanked the Cottesloe surfers for coming down.
The trophy will be housed at the WA Surf Gallery at Aravina Estate, along with many other surfing trophies.
