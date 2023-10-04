Augusta-Margaret River Mail
'Yes' campaigners to host final event

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Join the local YES23 support group at a Community Sundowner at Reuther Park on Wednesday October 11.
Local YES23 supporters will finish their campaign on a high note with a Community Sundowner at Reuther Park from 4.30pm on Wednesday October 11.

