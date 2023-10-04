'Yes' campaigners to host final event

Local YES23 supporters will finish their campaign on a high note with a Community Sundowner at Reuther Park from 4.30pm on Wednesday October 11.
The group is urging the community to come along to the sundowner, which will feature live music from Brett Wilson, frontman of local band Freeway South, who will also showcase his artworks at the event. All ages are welcome, with a range of activities available for kids.
YES23 coordinator, Sarah Flynn said it had been an "amazing journey".
"There is so much good energy in our community around the referendum with so many locals wanting to participate to help make sure our community is informed about the vote and to encourage everyone to open their hearts," she said.
"It's been a challenge to keep up the supply of information brochures, badges, stickers, bumper stickers, and large front of house signs we have been handing out. It has been totally inspirational".
"The Walk for Yes, with record numbers of locals chanting and walking together down the main street of Margaret River with Wadandi Elders and custodians, Wayne,Toni and Zac Webb was something I will never forget."
Amnesty Margaret River have been working with the local YE23 group, helping organise events and man stalls on the street.
Amnesty spokesperson Pauline McLeod remains positive ahead of the national vote.
"The response from the public on the street, both locals and visitors has been very encouraging and suggests strong support for YES in Margaret River," she said.
