Ukrainian refugees to share their stories

October 4 2023 - 12:20pm
Olya Loginova and Serhii Pohrebniak arrived as refugees in Australia from Ukraine in April 2022.
A social get together will be held this evening, hosted by Margaret River Welcome, the registered Community Supporter Group (CSG) working to support a refugee family to settle in Margaret River in 2024.

