Ukrainian refugees to share their stories

A social get together will be held this evening, hosted by Margaret River Welcome, the registered Community Supporter Group (CSG) working to support a refugee family to settle in Margaret River in 2024.
"This will be our second social gathering to bring our supporters together and share conversation about refugee matters," Margaret River Welcome member Alison McKenzie said.
"Light refreshments will be served, we'll show a short film and then the really special part of this evening will be hearing from a Ukrainian couple who have been living in Margaret River the last few months."
Olya Loginova and Serhii Pohrebniak arrived as refugees in Australia from Ukraine in April 2022, leaving behind many family members and friends who were not able to leave the country before war and restrictions prevented movement.
They were granted Temporary Humanitarian Visas and have spent five months in Margaret River.
"I wake up every morning, amongst nature and the trees," Olya said.
"I feel safe. My short time in Margaret River has helped me to start the healing."
She previously taught English in her home country, and was studying an environmental science degree.
"It is not easy as the war continues," she said.
I wake up every morning, amongst nature and the trees. I feel safe.- Olya Loginova
Olya and Serhii will share their story and experiences and look forward to some open conversation.
The evening is a free event which starts at 7pm at the Uniting Church on Tingle Ave. All are welcome.
To join the mailing list as a supporter of Margaret River Welcome, email mrwelcomecsg@gmail.com.
For more info on the CRISP program, visit refugeesponsorship.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.