Locals needed for spa day

By Nature Conservation
October 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Nature Conservation is calling for volunteers from 10am this Sunday, October 8 to help improve the granite coastline around Wyadup Rocks. Picture: Trevor Paddenburg
Volunteers will continue rehabilitating one of the Margaret River region's most famous natural attractions - Injidup Natural Spa - at a community busy bee this Sunday, with everyone welcome to come and lend a hand.

