Locals needed for spa day

Volunteers will continue rehabilitating one of the Margaret River region's most famous natural attractions - Injidup Natural Spa - at a community busy bee this Sunday, with everyone welcome to come and lend a hand.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region is calling for volunteers from 10am this Sunday, October 8 to help improve the granite coastline around Wyadup Rocks, in the picturesque Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park.
This spot is enjoyed by so many people... it would be a shame to see it ruined by neglect.- Mandy Polley
It's home to the Injidup Natural Spa - a rock pool made famous on Instagram where swimmers can frolic in crystal-clear water and enjoy a foamy bath as waves cascade over the granite.
But the area has suffered from heavy foot traffic, vegetation damage and the creation of many pathways criss-crossing the coastal health.
This Sunday's work will build on work carried out last year by a small army of community volunteers, Nature Conservation staff and Parks and Wildlife Service rangers.
"We will be laying brush to close excess trails and to help formalise a single trail down to the spa," says Mandy Polley, who runs Nature Conservation's Caring for Coast program. "This will prevent trampling of native vegetation and allow new plants to grow back."
She said the brushing done at last year's community busy bee was working well but this Sunday's busy bee would be a "big job, so we need all hands on deck".
"This spot is enjoyed by so many people for different activities like surfing, swimming and walking the Cape to Cape track - it would be a shame to see it ruined by neglect."
The brushing work - using native tree prunings - helps slow erosion, trap sand and wind borne seed, and protect new seedlings.
"Brushing is a simple way for us to contribute towards the protection of this fragile environment. Plus coming along to these community events is an awesome way to meet new people and give back to this special place we call home."
The work builds on community planting and brushing days that have already been held at Redgate Beach, Gas Point at Gnarabup, the Margaret Rivermouth and North Point in Cowaramup Bay this year, with hundreds of volunteers planting more than 1000 native plants and laying down several tonnes of brush on fragile dunes.
Meet at the Injidup Natural Spa carpark at the end of Wyadup Road to help us with this important conservation work. Morning tea will be provided. Bring water, sun protection and gloves if you have them.
For catering purposes RVSP to mandy.polley@natureconservation.org.au or find out more at www.natureconservation.org.au
Nature Conservation's Caring for Coast program is funded by the Line In The Sand group. This event is supported by the Yallingup LCDC and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions. Thanks to Luke Hill from Naturaliste Tree Services who is sourcing and donating the brush.
