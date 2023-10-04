Cowaramup school celebrates century of learning | Photos

Students, staff and families past and present celebrated last week as Cowaramup Primary School marked 100 years of education.
Teacher Leesa Mathers said a packed schedule of activities, presentations and party time kept everyone busy.
"Celebrations started with singing 'happy birthday' and sharing an amazing cake that was over a metre long," she said.
Students had the chance to try screenprinting, transferring the school's old logo onto tshirts, bags and pillowcases. All students from kindergarten to Year 6 headed out to the school oval to form a giant '100', snapped from above by talented local photographer and parent, Chloe Motzouris.
"One day's theme was dressing up as 100-year-olds, then the next day cowboys and cowgirls for the afternoon bush dance," Ms Mathers continued.
"There were special guests, amazing photos and memorabilia on display. The Clews, Earl, Miller, Webster, Hutton and Donaldson families shared their stories from years gone by.
"We commemorated the lives lost in the Gracetown tragedy and shared our annual 'Buddy Day'."
There were plenty of old fashioned games including marbles, egg and spoon races, snakes and ladders and hula hoops.
To cap off celebrations, the last day of term saw the entire school take part in a colour run.
"The smiles and connection to our history of 100 years was such a special way to finish the term," Ms Mathers said.
"The vibe was electric, everyone was having so much fun. A big thank you to all that made this week happen!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.