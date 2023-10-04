Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cowaramup school celebrates century of learning | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 4 2023 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students, staff and families past and present celebrated last week as Cowaramup Primary School marked 100 years of education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.