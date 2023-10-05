Judges on board for Ag Show Exhibition Hall

With a little over two weeks to the Margaret River Ag Show on October 21, now is the time to finalise your entries for the famed Exhibition Hall competitions.
Great prizes and bragging rights are both up for grabs in this crowd favourite section of the Show.
Exhibition Hall committee member Fran Bancroft said the committee was delighted to welcome local artist Fi Wilkie to judge this year's art entries.
"We are overjoyed to have Fi join us in judging this year," Fran said.
"She is such a multi-skilled artist who works across a variety of mediums, and a passionate advocate of supporting regional community events. We are so grateful to have her on board."
Having lived in Margaret River for 30 years, Fi works as a full-time artist and creates and teaches workshops in drawing, painting and collage.
Returning for the second year of judging is local landscape extraordinaire, Jamie Turner from Lazarus Horticulture.
This year he takes on the judging of Fruit and Vegetable entries as well as House Plants.
"If your garden is bursting with spring goodness then now is the time to start primping and plucking ready for the Show."
The committee said they were also thrilled to welcome back third-generation cake maker Hannah Jukes of Bake the Cake to judge the cooking entries, and Jenine O'Brien, from Paddock to Produce, who will be judging the preserve categories.
Jodie Hunter, kitchen garden cooking specialist at Margaret River Primary School, said she was excited to be involved in the show again this year, acting as the children's cooking steward.
She encouraged local students to use the last few days of the school holidays to think about their entries.
"The kids love their time in the primary school vegetable garden, and to then take that produce to make delicious food is such a bonus," Jodie said.
"The show is a great way for them to use everything they have learnt and have some fun at the same time."
Jodie has secured a swag of fantastic prizes to make it well worth your while to whip up some savoury muffins or decorate a milk arrowroot biscuit.
The Margaret River Agricultural Show will be held on one action-packed day on Saturday 21st October from 10am to 10pm, at the Gloucester Park showgrounds and surrounds.
Follow facebook.com/MargaretRiverAgShow - to keep up to date, and enter all Exhibition Hall categories online at margaretrivershow.com/competitions
Registration for all competitions closes at 12pm, Wednesday 18th October 2023.
