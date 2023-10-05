Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Judges on board for Ag Show Exhibition Hall

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 5 2023 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Turner from Lazarus Horticulture is back this year to judge your houseplants, fruits and vegetables. Pictures supplied.
Jamie Turner from Lazarus Horticulture is back this year to judge your houseplants, fruits and vegetables. Pictures supplied.

With a little over two weeks to the Margaret River Ag Show on October 21, now is the time to finalise your entries for the famed Exhibition Hall competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.