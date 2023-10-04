Karaoke queens on song at Rio's

Popular Margaret River bar Rio's hosted the finals of their inaugural karaoke competition last week, with a huge crowd packing the Main Street spot to cheer on their favourite local singers.
Co-owner Dan Smith said the singing showdown quickly became one of the busiest nights of the week at the venue.
"Bookings have been crazy, the first two heats were so good," he said.
"The top two singers from the 12 finalists competed in the grand final on Thursday to win the $500 travel voucher."
Maddi Grant had audiences captivated throughout the competition, and took home the winner's trophy, while Siobhan Louise collected second place for her brilliant performances.
Dan said he and wife/business partner Melody planned to continue the competition next year.
"We handed out medals for the top two, and there's a perpetual shield that will hang in the bar as this will be an annual event," he said.
"We also have to thank our fantastic judges, we couldn't have done it without them - Tehane Bonnette, Lucas Englert and the honourable Steve Yeoman.
"We had locals and backpackers in the final twelve, it's been such fun event.
"Young teenagers through to retirees. It's been amazing."
