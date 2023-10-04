Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Karaoke queens on song at Rio's

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 4 2023 - 12:30pm
Rio's owners Mel and Dan Smith with karaoke winner Maddi Grant (left) and runner up Siobhan Louise (right). Pictures supplied.
Popular Margaret River bar Rio's hosted the finals of their inaugural karaoke competition last week, with a huge crowd packing the Main Street spot to cheer on their favourite local singers.

