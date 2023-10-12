Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Project set to be unveiled this week

October 12 2023 - 2:30pm
Artists Heloise Roberts and Moira Fearby are spearheading the Insidious art project, due to be unveiled this Sunday, October 15. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Free guided biodiversity walks for the community will accompany the unveiling of an art installation made from hundreds of recycled plastic bottles in bushland near the Old Settlement from 2pm this Sunday, October 15.

Local News

