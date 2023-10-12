Star lineup for Ag Show stage

The Margaret River Agricultural Show's non-stop entertainment program is promising to make this year's event an unmissable day of fun.
From the minute gates open 10am, Saturday, 21 October with the popular annual pet show, show-goers will have entertainment options galore.
Headlining the action is Australian Idol finalist Sash Seabourne on the main stage, along with local and visiting bands, plus the 2023 Talent Show running throughout the day.
The Retravision fireworks display kicks off at 8pm, with indie pop-punk band Lines of Conviction set to rock the crowd afterwards.
On the main oval, show favourites like the Cliff Hanger, the Gravitron and the Zipper are back, while family favourites like the dodgem cars and bouncing trampolines will also return.
There will be Circus School workshops and performances, a silent disco, the Highland Marching Band, Radrock climbing and obstacle ropes and roving performers from the Margaret River Theatre Group.
Showgoers can also get up close and personal with feathered and scaly friends from Eagles Heritage and Discover Deadly, while Radio Margaret River will be broadcasting live from the Exhibition Hall.
Out on Nippers Oval, agricultural entertainment includes sheep dog displays, horse riding demonstrations from the 10th Lighthorse Brigade, McDonald's Farm and more.
The Cowaramup Agencies Ag-Track trail will highlight agricultural and educational aspects of the Show to young adventurers, who can collect stamps along the way to potentially win great prizes.
Show President Lara Armstrong said the entertainment at this year's Show ticked all the boxes.
"We decided early on that we wanted this Show's entertainment to be about giving locals a performance platform as well as having visiting acts," she said.
"Auditions for the Margaret River Talent Show, dance performances and musicians will show the depth of talent coming from the region.m
"That includes four local school bands; Knot Shore, Cords, Shrugs, Kicking My Sister and Melatonin."
As well as the packed entertainment program, the Showgrounds will play host to food vans, churros, ice creams, caramel apples and of course, the ubiquitous cinnamon donuts.
There is still time to register for the Talent Show and Pet Show, and Exhibition Hall registrations close 18 October.
Volunteers are also encouraged to get in touch via www.margaretrivershow.com
Keep up to date with the latest Ag Show news at www.facebook.com/MargaretRiverAgShow
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.