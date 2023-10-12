Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Star lineup for Ag Show stage

October 12 2023 - 12:11pm
Margaret River's very own Australian Idol star, Sash Seabourne, will take to the stage at the Margaret River Ag Show on October 21. Pictures supplied.
The Margaret River Agricultural Show's non-stop entertainment program is promising to make this year's event an unmissable day of fun.

Local News

