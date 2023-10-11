Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Seven new spaces on Open Nature Gardens program

October 11 2023 - 12:15pm
Ryan Harvey with kids Tyla and Cohen. Mr Harvey will open his native garden at Kilcarnup for the Open Nature Gardens Weekend. Picture supplied.
Seven new inspiring nature and wildlife gardens will open to the community when the annual Open Nature Gardens Weekend returns this weekend.

