Seven new spaces on Open Nature Gardens program

Seven new inspiring nature and wildlife gardens will open to the community when the annual Open Nature Gardens Weekend returns this weekend.
Hosted by Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, it's the third time the popular event returns after sell-outs in both 2022 and 2021.
Tickets are $15 to attend all seven gardens on the program during the October 14-15 weekend, with three gardens on Saturday and another four open gardens on Sunday.
Gardens include Lisa Bell and Joel Hall's property at Burke Circle, Cowaramup - which was landscaped on a shoestring budget and planted with native tube stock seedlings costing just a few dollars each.
"Everyone who's building a house now is going way over budget, and it seems no-one has any money left for landscaping," Lisa said. "But this garden is a really good demonstration of how you can grow a decent garden on a shoestring."
Remnant bush abounds on Dirk and Pam Hos' property which is home to their bed and breakfast at Loaring Place.
This is no manicured and landscaped garden, instead it's a rambling waterwise native garden featuring local grasses and groundcovers that blend into the bush.
Also on the program is Margaret River's new community native garden, which doubles as an educational space for waterwise gardening, growing natives and creating wildlife habitat.
Ticket holders can tour the garden and hear from those who played a role in its creation.
The tranquil, biodiverse and waterwise garden was completed by Nature Conservation earlier this year with the assistance of Backyard Creations, and is located on the same site and compliments the Margaret River Community Garden and Margaret River Community Pantry on Clarke Rd.
Other gardens include
Event organiser Peta Lierich said backyards and gardens were vital places for nature and biodiversity.
"These spaces can support wildlife and biodiversity, help cool down our living spaces and by choosing local native species we can reduce our use of water resources," she said.
"The open garden weekend is designed to educate and inspire locals on the benefits of planting native species, and give nature a hand in their suburban gardens or on their bush blocks and rural properties.
"You can visit them all over the weekend, or pick and choose the gardens of most interest."
Reserve your tickets by following the links at natureconservation.org.au.
"We're urging people to register with our For Nature Landholder Stewardship Program - registration is free and takes a couple of minutes. It comes with benefits like grants for conservation work at your place, free equipment hire, and access to information and workshops to give nature a hand at your place," Peta said.
See natureconservation.org.au/for-nature to join.
